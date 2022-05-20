‘No more reference numbers please, just fix this stinking mess’

By Yolanda Palezweni -

Wells Estate residents are desperate for the municipality to save their homes from a deluge of raw sewage which has been flowing into their yards since February.



Residents of Sandlwana and Rarabe streets said they had been reporting the problem to the municipality for months — but were fobbed off with an endless stream of new reference numbers and promises that the problem would be resolved...