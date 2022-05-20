×

News

Pupils learn to stand up for what is right

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
20 May 2022

The first cohort of youngsters to take part in the flagship Social Behavioural Change programme in Motherwell has graduated, taking home a newfound knowledge around HIV/Aids, teenage pregnancy prevention and awareness.

The programme was implemented at Cingani High and Vezubuhle Primary School by nonprofit community organisation, Mfesane, in conjunction with the department of social development...

