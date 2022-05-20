Pupils learn to stand up for what is right
The first cohort of youngsters to take part in the flagship Social Behavioural Change programme in Motherwell has graduated, taking home a newfound knowledge around HIV/Aids, teenage pregnancy prevention and awareness.
The programme was implemented at Cingani High and Vezubuhle Primary School by nonprofit community organisation, Mfesane, in conjunction with the department of social development...
