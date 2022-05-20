Ink 4 Kids initiative sure to leave its mark

Tattoo parlours and child cancer foundation join forces to raise funds

A child’s scars from surviving childhood cancer are as permanent as tattoos — and it is this notion which saw the unlikely collaboration between some of the city’s tattoo parlours and Choc being born.



People often have various personal reasons to get tattoos but it is rarely ever for charity. ..