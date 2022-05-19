×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment

By TimesLIVE - 19 May 2022

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to court on Thursday to fight impeachment proceedings against her.

The Western Cape High Court is hearing the matter of the Public Protector of SA v The Speaker of the National Assembly and 16 others.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police trainees ‘put through hell’
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case

Most Read