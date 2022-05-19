WATCH LIVE | Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to court on Thursday to fight impeachment proceedings against her.
The Western Cape High Court is hearing the matter of the Public Protector of SA v The Speaker of the National Assembly and 16 others.
TimesLIVE
