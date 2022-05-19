Home Affairs wants to be reclassified to allow it to operate on Saturdays

The department of home affairs wants to be classified as a security department so it can open on Saturdays without having to pay overtime.

The department has submitted to the cabinet a Home Affairs Bill, which will change the nature of the home affairs department into a security department, which is entitled to open on weekends.

In a parliamentary response to a question on why the department did not operate on Saturdays, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department desperately wanted its offices open on Saturdays.

However, a stalemate had been reached with labour unions.

“The type of services rendered by home affairs offices fall in the same category as services rendered by police services and clinics. Unfortunately, the unions took the matter to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and made it a subject of negotiations, it ended in a stalemate,” he said.