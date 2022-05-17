Stellenbosch University perpetrator was friend of victim’s roommate

Ndwayana said he wanted the student to be expelled.

“Expulsion will be fair for everyone,” he said.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media. Ndwayana can be heard asking the other student who had barged into his room: “Why are you peeing by my room?”

The perpetrator says “huh”, while the shocked victim repeats the question. Still urinating, the white student replies: “I’m waiting for someone.” When the black student inquires further, the white student responds by referring to him as “boy”. Du Toit had reportedly said it is what they do to black boys.

Stellenbosch University student affairs director Dr Choice Makhetha told Newzroom Afrika the university was shocked by the incident, especially as the institution was focused on transformation.

She added it was clear that Ndwayana was shocked by what occurred and now had to deal with his laptop being damaged a week before examinations start. The university was assisting him with a replacement laptop and assisting him with any of his study needs.

His father, Mkuseli Kaduka, told Sowetan his son was excited about studying at university before being humiliated, and the family is now concerned for his safety.

“He has only been away from his family for a few months and for this to happen is really heartbreaking. He was enjoying himself. This incident came as a surprise to us because nothing had happened before, he was happy,” said Kaduka.

“My initial feeling was anger and then I felt powerless because he is in Stellenbosch and I am in East London. My son has only been away from us and the protection of his parents for a few months. So for this to happen now is really heartbreaking.

“He is overwhelmed and has become withdrawn. He is not the most bubbly person but I am worried about him and that he won’t be able to cope with his studies.”

The family wants to open a case of damage to property and intimidation against the alleged perpetrator.

