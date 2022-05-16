What is post-Covid syndrome?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there are adults and children who experience post-Covid syndrome after infection with the coronavirus. This means developing symptoms long after recovery from the virus.

The organisation’s chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said symptoms of post-Covid syndrome include fatigue and headaches. She said these symptoms can persist for weeks, and in some cases months.

Swaminathan was speaking about the importance of vaccination for children who are eligible for the jab. She said the organisation recommends the vaccination of children above the age of five years.