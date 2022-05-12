Parson’s Hill resident triumphs in Win a Car competition

By Guy Rogers -

The mystery of the silhouette of a brand-new car on the showroom floor of a local dealership was lifted this week as the covers and winner of The Herald and Kelston Motor Group Win a Car Competition were drawn.



Sandra Schmidt, of Parsons Hill, said she could barely believe her good fortune when she received the call on Tuesday to say she had won the Hyundai Atos. ..