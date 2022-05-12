Horror attack on elderly Walmer couple
Neighbours fearful after brazen robbers brutally beat woman, 78, husband
Beaten, cable-tied and locked in their bathroom while robbers ransacked their home and even helped themselves to a glass of Coke, an elderly Walmer couple eventually managed to free themselves, with the 78-year-old woman climbing through a window to seek help.
As Beth Jeffery and her 80-year-old husband, Chris, recover in hospital from their extensive injuries, the police have launched a manhunt for the men who fled in the couple’s 1999 VW Golf with nearly every valuable item the couple owned...
