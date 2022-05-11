‘They’re unconstitutional, unlawful and irrational’: ActionSA joins legal action against Covid-19 regulations

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is the latest to criticise government’s extension of Covid-19 regulations, saying his party will join a court battle to challenge the regulations for managing Covid-19 after the end of the state of disaster.

This week AfriForum and the public participation platform DearSA launched a court application challenging government’s regulations.

In the application, the organisations asked the high court in Pretoria to review and set aside the decision by the minister of health to publish regulations relating to the surveillance and control of notifiable medical conditions. The regulations were published on May 4.

The organisations said they want the court to declare the regulations inconsistent with the constitution and invalid.

Mashaba on Tuesday said his party would join the two organisations to challenge the regulations as friends of the court, or an amicus curiae.