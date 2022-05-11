Two nabbed just hours after man robbed at bus terminus

Within hours of allegedly robbing a 40-year-old man on Tuesday night as he waited at a Greenacres bus terminus, two of three armed suspects were arrested and placed behind bars.

The incident occurred in Nile Road at about 9.50pm.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the complainant was confronted by three men who pointed a firearm at him.

The man started running and as he fell, the suspects allegedly assaulted him and robbed him of his laptop and cellphone.

“Anti-gang unit members immediately assisted and a house in Jameson Street was searched,” Naidu said.

“Three males were found at the house. The firearm, which was a replica, was found in possession of one man. The complainant identified two of the men.”

She said two suspects, aged 23 and 27, had been detained on a charge of armed robbery.

The stolen items were not recovered.

“Police are following up on further information regarding the stolen property, as well as the third suspect.”

The arrested individuals are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“In our efforts to stamp the authority of the state and destroy the modus operandi of criminals, police visibility in hotspot areas is enhancing reaction times,” Naidu said.

“This results in the speedy apprehension of suspects.”

