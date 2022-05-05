×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police official, suspected lover, to stand trial for hit murder

By Devon Koen - 05 May 2022

A former police official accused of plotting her husband’s murder, along with her suspected lover, will stand trial in July.

Linda Qingana, 37, and Andile Skenjana, 35, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, where they are accused of conspiring to kill   correctional services official Ayanda Qingana...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

High court bid to stop Karpowership deal
Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video

Most Read