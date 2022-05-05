Police official, suspected lover, to stand trial for hit murder

By Devon Koen -

A former police official accused of plotting her husband’s murder, along with her suspected lover, will stand trial in July.



Linda Qingana, 37, and Andile Skenjana, 35, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, where they are accused of conspiring to kill correctional services official Ayanda Qingana...