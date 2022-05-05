Gardee family cries incompetence as police failed to see Hillary died from gunshot wound to the head

The Gardee family said on Wednesday that postmortem results revealed that Hillary Gardee had been shot at the back of her head.

The family voiced its concerns that the police did not pick up on this fact when her body was discovered on Tuesday.

“The postmortem results reveal to us an incompetent handling of the crime scene by the police,” said Sinawo Thambo, spokesperson for the EFF and the Gardee family on Wednesday.

Hillary, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee, was discovered outside Mbombela on Tuesday.

She was last seen when she went shopping at a plaza in Mbombela on April 29.

Thambo said the family was disappointed by this development.

“We had gone to get an update from the postmortem in terms of what happened to Hillary and we have received information that the bullet wound was located in the back of her head, which means that she was shot almost execution style,” Thambo said.

He said the family’s biggest concern was that police on the scene did not pick up that Gardee had been shot.

“This is gross incompetence. It does not need forensics to identify a bullet wound on the body. This means that police did not conduct thorough investigations of the crime scene and at this point ... it is too late. That crime scene has been contaminated. People were doing walkabouts with the media there,” Thambo said.