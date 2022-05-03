Jump in Nelson Mandela Bay Covid cases ‘concerning’

The Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 Joint Operating Centre says it has noted with concern the growth in the number of positive cases in the city.

During a JOC meeting on Tuesday, the department of health indicated that positive cases were steadily climbing, with 819 active cases currently recorded.

Bay mayoral committee member Thsonono Buyeye said while the numbers were still low, they were increasing.

“On April 24, we had 530 active cases and today [Tuesday] we are told that 819 cases have been recorded in our city.

“The responsibility rests fully on all of us to keep the cases low, as the state of disaster is also no longer in place and therefore law enforcement agencies are no longer policing people,” Buyeye said.

About 44% of people in the city have been vaccinated.

“This is still low and we make a serious appeal to our residents to take the opportunity to protect themselves against the deadly virus, as unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of death and hospitalisation.

“There is still a need to increase our vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity, which can protect us against any future waves of infection.

“The country is on high alert for a fifth wave right now, but we are all hoping that if the wave materialises, it will follow the controllable trend of the fourth wave,” Buyeye said.

Bay disaster management head Shane Brown said there was concern about infections at schools, as many pupils remained unvaccinated.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, as is the rest of the country, as cases are increasing everywhere right now.

“The number of patients in hospitals is still low, with only 14 patients admitted to government hospitals for now and no patients in intensive care units, both in government and private hospitals.

“We want to caution our residents to be vigilant and to get vaccinated as it is the only way in which we can protect ourselves against another deadly wave,” Brown said.

HeraldLIVE