Lawyer Godrich Gardee’s daughter missing for more than 72 hours
Urgent appeals and a reward for information posted
Urgent appeals for help and a R100,000 reward for information have been offered for missing student Hillary Gardee.
The daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee disappeared on April 29.
She is last known to have gone shopping at a plaza in Mbombela (Nelspruit). She was wearing a black top and black trousers and was carrying a shopping bag and a laptop carrier.
Anyone with information is requested to contact 072 514 1456.
This is a developing story.
Please help us; the daughter of our former SG Commissar @GardeeGodrich is missing. pic.twitter.com/V9McfjhUUx— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 2, 2022
