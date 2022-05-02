×

Lawyer Godrich Gardee’s daughter missing for more than 72 hours

Urgent appeals and a reward for information posted

By TimesLIVE - 02 May 2022
Hillary Gardee, daughter of attorney Godrich Gardee, has been missing for more than 72 hours.
Urgent appeals for help and a R100,000 reward for information have been offered for missing student Hillary Gardee.

The daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee disappeared on April 29.

She is last known to have gone shopping at a plaza in Mbombela (Nelspruit). She was wearing a black top and black trousers and was carrying a shopping bag and a laptop carrier.

Anyone with information is requested to contact 072 514 1456.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

