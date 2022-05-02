EP coach concerned after red card mars win over Bulldogs

Mhani not happy with Elephants' lack of discipline

George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Concerned Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said fiery prop Luxolo Koza had acted selfishly after a red card marred EP’s thumping 64-7 win over the Border Bulldogs in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



The victory kept EP firmly in contention for the promotion to the top-tier Currie Cup Premier Division and left them unbeaten in the First Promotion barometer log (SA teams only) after earlier wins over the SWD Eagles and Boland Cavaliers...