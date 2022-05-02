EP coach concerned after red card mars win over Bulldogs
Mhani not happy with Elephants' lack of discipline
Concerned Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said fiery prop Luxolo Koza had acted selfishly after a red card marred EP’s thumping 64-7 win over the Border Bulldogs in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The victory kept EP firmly in contention for the promotion to the top-tier Currie Cup Premier Division and left them unbeaten in the First Promotion barometer log (SA teams only) after earlier wins over the SWD Eagles and Boland Cavaliers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.