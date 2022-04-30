Almost 5,000 new Covid-19 infections and over 100 hospitalised in the past 24 hours

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Friday said Covid-19 infections were on the increase after 4,954 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

This means that since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the country has recorded 3,785,398 positive cases.

Five more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the country’s death toll of the virus to 100,360.