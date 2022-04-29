Health workers take plight to streets
Protesters vow to shut clinics across Bay over chronic staff shortages
Frustrated Eastern Cape health workers have threatened to bring healthcare services at clinics across Gqeberha to a standstill if critical staff shortages are not addressed.
The workers, who staged a mass protest at the district office in Gqeberha on Thursday, vowed that healthcare services would not resume until the department gets its house in order...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.