Health workers take plight to streets

Protesters vow to shut clinics across Bay over chronic staff shortages

Frustrated Eastern Cape health workers have threatened to bring healthcare services at clinics across Gqeberha to a standstill if critical staff shortages are not addressed.



The workers, who staged a mass protest at the district office in Gqeberha on Thursday, vowed that healthcare services would not resume until the department gets its house in order...