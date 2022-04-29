×

Smaller parties slam DA for pulling out of council meeting

We feel that we have been manipulated, says ACDP councillor

By Siyamtanda Capa - 29 April 2022

A party in bed with the ANC that just took advantage of the smaller parties — that is how the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay was described on Thursday by smaller parties after its councillors failed to pitch for a council meeting.

The meeting, which had been petitioned by 61 councillors including the DA, did not go ahead as only the ACDP and FF-Plus showed up...

