Defence alleges Meyiwa crime scene was 'contaminated' and 'staged'

The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa alleged in court that the crime scene was contaminated and staged as a result of a meeting that was had with senior officials at the house.

Advocate Malesela Teffo has alleged that what Sgt Thabo Mosia walked into on October 26 2014 - the night of the murder - wasn’t a true reflection of what had happened.

“[Brigadier] Ndlovu was there to manage you. You were managed and this means the crime scene was tampered with,” he said.

Teffo questioned how Mosia, who is a forensic expert, was directed by Ndlovu.

Emphasising Mosia’s submission and affidavit that when he arrived on the scene, Brig Ndlovu "pointed out key points which he took photographs of", Teffo said: “I put it to you that the evidence you collected on both occasions were all being staged. When you arrived you found what you found. It was put together intentionally and you being oblivious, you did your job. You were oblivious that these things were planted.”

Among the important items that Mosia was 'directed' to was a hat which was allegedly dropped at the scene.

The hat, according to witnesses, had been worn by Meyiwa's shooter.