NPO launched to share northern areas’ history

By Roslyn Baatjies -

The Northern Areas Heritage, Research and Interpretive Centre (NAHRIC), a non-profit company that will focus on the research and dissemination of the northern areas’ history, was launched at the South End Museum on Friday.



Centre member Michael Barry said the need for a living memorial was well-documented by the Northern Areas History and Heritage Project (NAHHP)...