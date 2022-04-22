Man arrested with gun stolen in 2001

A 43-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Gqeberha police were notified of a person in possession of a firearm in a shop in Mbande Street, at about 1.10pm.

The suspect was spotted by police in the street, and as they approached him, he ran into the shop.

“He was apprehended [inside the shop] by members of the NMB district crime combating unit.

“A .32 revolver and 10 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.”

The firearm was reported stolen in the Walmer area in November 2001.

The suspect is due to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Swart said the SAPS encouraged the community to continue working with them in reducing the proliferation of illegal firearms which were used to commit serious and violent crimes.

HeraldLIVE