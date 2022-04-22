Hundreds of SANDF recruits called up to quell KwaZulu-Natal riots still unpaid
What started as a logistical nightmare has dragged on for nearly nine months as more than 800 SANDF reservists are still waiting for payment after being called up for military service during the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.
And while the payment debacle drags on, the reservists — many of whom are qualified electricians, plumbers, mechanics and tradesmen — are unable to enlist to assist with the current flooding crisis in the province...
