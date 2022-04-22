Motherwell residents without health services

Workers have shut clinics since Monday in dispute over staff shortages

Simtembile Mgidi

Motherwell residents have been without medical services from the clinics in the area since Monday after a staff shortage led to the health workers closing facilities until the issue has been addressed.



On Thursday, a joint meeting between various unions, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal representatives, district and provincial health department officials as well as clinic staff was held to resolve the issue...