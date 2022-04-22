Motherwell residents without health services
Workers have shut clinics since Monday in dispute over staff shortages
Motherwell residents have been without medical services from the clinics in the area since Monday after a staff shortage led to the health workers closing facilities until the issue has been addressed.
On Thursday, a joint meeting between various unions, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal representatives, district and provincial health department officials as well as clinic staff was held to resolve the issue...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.