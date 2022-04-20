Water cuts on cards as Nelson Mandela Bay dams set to run dry
Water-shedding may soon be a reality in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Dams are projected to run dry by the end of May, leading to severe shortages if consumption does not decrease...
