Police minister to visit Kliptown after shootings

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Soweto on Wednesday morning.

The ministry said it is deeply concerned about recent violent clashes and shootings in the Kliptown policing precinct and surrounding areas.

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele will receive a full briefing from provincial police led by Gauteng commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on the shooting incidents and “outline a workable solution to the growing illegal activities cited as possible motives for the violent confrontations and deadly shootings”.

In the latest incident on Monday one person died and another was wounded during an alleged clash between Operation Dudula members and residents of an informal settlement in Kliptown.

