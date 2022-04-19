Charlize Theron rallies donations for KZN relief aid

SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her charitable work, has launched a fundraiser in support of flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Twitter, Theron expressed her concerns after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that killed almost 450 people and displaced thousands.

“My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I’m hoping you’ll find it in your heart to help,” she said.

“For my organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), we see our most critical role as supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face — and right now organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water and shelter,” she said.

Theron has created a fundraiser to help bring immediate support and resources to those in KwaZulu-Natal.

“CTAOP created an easy way for everyone to give. 100% of these funds will go directly to this effort — Please help by giving what you can, or sharing this fundraiser to spread the word,” she said.

Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.

Theron’s outreach project advances and invests in the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa, and focuses on making a difference in fighting HIV.

