MBDA chairperson Mandlakazi Skefile loses battle with cancer

Chair of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) Mandlakazi Skefile died in the early hours of Friday morning, the entity confirmed.

Skefile, 47, was a prominent figure in the development of the Bay tourism industry for several years, serving as the CEO of Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism.

She also served on the MBDA board since 2018, before being elected as the chairperson in November 2020.

She had been battling cervical cancer since 2019.

MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said the organisation was deeply saddened by her passing.

“The news of Skefile’s passing came in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We pass our deepest condolences to her husband Motse [Mfuleni] and their children, and we pray for strength and healing during this challenging time,” Bangazi said.

“She led the MBDA during the heights of an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Even when her health proved difficult, Skefile mustered the strength to execute her responsibilities with purpose and dignity.”

He said Skefile was known for providing invaluable input and her calm demeanour.

She was a big proponent of inclusion and always proved to be the voice of reason within the MBDA.

“Further details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared as directed by the family,” Bangazi said.

