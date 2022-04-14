×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Health ministry briefs media on the current health regulations

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2022

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo brief the Portfolio Committee on Health on the progress made with regards to the process of amending the current health regulations ahead of the submission deadline for public comments.

The regulations are aimed at dealing with Covid-19 and other notifiable conditions outside the national state of disaster.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read