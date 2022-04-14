WATCH | Halala! Ayanda Thabethe welcomes her baby boy into the world
First-time mom and media personality Ayanda Thabethe has welcomed her baby boy into the world.
Taking to Instagram the Celebrity Game Night team leader shared an emotional video showing a step-by-step journey of her pregnancy right up until the birth of her bundle of joy.
According to the video's cover image the baby was born on March 16.
“Finally, my forever has come,” Ayanda captioned the video, which shows scenes of her newborn son being delivered via C-section and the medical team can be heard all saying he is a big baby.
The media personality took to her Instagram to announce in a beautifully shot video that she was about to become a first-time mother.
Grateful for the blessing she's dubbed “her forever”, Ayanda penned a heartfelt caption for the video expressing her joy.
The 31-year-old later shared that she and her partner — whom she has managed to keep out of the limelight — were expecting a boy.
“More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come ...” wrote Ayanda.
While her followers were still processing the news of her pregnancy, she posted another clip, this time of her gender reveal party.
She was surrounded by her close friends and family on her special day. Revealing the gender of her baby, Ayanda popped a balloon and the blue confetti flying about suggested the star was having a boy.
