Shifting bridges and sunken roads swallow cars in KZN

Images of collapsed roads, sinkholes and washed-away bridges have flooded social media platforms after torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night.

On Tuesday morning IPSS Medical Rescue said the Umhlali N2 north bridge had moved about 50cm, dropped about 10cm on the north end and moved 20cm on the south end.

On the other side of the province, there were reports the R102 near the GJ Crookes Hospital had caved in, almost swallowing a taxi and a car.