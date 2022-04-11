Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence to consult accused as fresh witness statements come to light

The trial of five men accused of footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has been postponed for legal representatives to consult their clients after the disclosure in court on Monday that the state has evidence from people who require witness protection.

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

In the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, prosecutor George Baloyi and legal representative for Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube and Maphisa, advocate Malesela Teffo, said they were ready to proceed. However, advocate Zandile Mshololo, for Ntuli, told the court she could not continue.

She said they felt “ambushed” by the state after it submitted new statements on March 28 and she had not been able to consult her client in prison since then.