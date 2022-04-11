×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Security guard found floating in SA Swimming Champs pool

By Riaan Marais - 11 April 2022
Police are investigating the death of an HRG Security guard whose body was found floating in the Newton Park swimming pool on Monday, where the SA Swimming Championships are taking place
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating the death of an HRG Security guard whose body was found floating in the Newton Park swimming pool on Monday, where the SA Swimming Championships are taking place
Image: WERNER HILLS

A security guard died during the early hours of Monday morning at the Newton Park swimming pool, where the SA Swimming Championships are under way.

Details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, but municipal officials, event staff and the guard’s employer confirmed the man was declared dead on the premises.

“We can confirm that sadly the lifeless body of a private security guard was found in the pool,” municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggested he died of natural causes.

“The relevant authorities were informed and the body was removed shortly after 5am,” Baron added.

President of Eastern Cape Aquatics Stephen Haswell also confirmed the incident, but said the investigation was in the hands of the police.

“The event closed for the day shortly before 8pm [on Sunday] and the rest of the staff left and locked up around 9pm, leaving only two security guards on duty.

“We only learnt of the unfortunate incident the following morning.

“The police were notified and are investigating,” Haswell said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read