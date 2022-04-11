Security guard found floating in SA Swimming Champs pool

A security guard died during the early hours of Monday morning at the Newton Park swimming pool, where the SA Swimming Championships are under way.

Details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, but municipal officials, event staff and the guard’s employer confirmed the man was declared dead on the premises.

“We can confirm that sadly the lifeless body of a private security guard was found in the pool,” municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggested he died of natural causes.

“The relevant authorities were informed and the body was removed shortly after 5am,” Baron added.

President of Eastern Cape Aquatics Stephen Haswell also confirmed the incident, but said the investigation was in the hands of the police.

“The event closed for the day shortly before 8pm [on Sunday] and the rest of the staff left and locked up around 9pm, leaving only two security guards on duty.

“We only learnt of the unfortunate incident the following morning.

“The police were notified and are investigating,” Haswell said.

An inquest docket has been opened.

