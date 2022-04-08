Pack of endangered African wild dogs released in KZN reserve

A pack of African wild dogs has been released in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Before their release, the dogs were fitted with tracking collars to enable daily monitoring of their movements, behavioural dynamics, ecological influences, diseases, snaring incidents and to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

The four three-year-old males in the pack were brought into the reserve from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve at the end of 2020 while the two two-year-old females were born in the park.

African wild dogs are Southern Africa’s most endangered carnivore with about 6,000 left in the wild, of which 650 are in SA.

“Due to the highly fragmented conservation landscape in SA, the instinctive behaviour of young wild dogs to disperse in search of mates can cause individuals to come into direct conflict with adjacent land users as they try to leave in search of new mates,” said Wildlife ACT’s wild dog programme manager Mike Staegemann.

Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, through informed decision-making and proactive measures, was able to reduce potential conflict through the early capture and relocation of dispersal groups to ensure wild dogs and associated human-wildlife co-existence.