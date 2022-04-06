ConCourt hopeful Unterhalter admits error: 'I should have recused myself'

Notyesi then produced two orders — one issued on August 8 last year in the SCA where Unterhalter — who was acting judge of appeal — and judge of appeal Ratanang Mocumie dismissed a special leave to appeal.

“Shortly thereafter this year, you sit in the (Constitutional Court) in the full court comprising of justices (Jody) Kollapen, (Mbuyiseli) Madlanga, (Stevan) Majiedt, (Rammaka) Mathopo, (Nonkosi) Mhlantla and others, you sit in that bench for the same matter, and you dismiss the leave to appeal by these parties.

“That is a serious concern to me,” Notyesi said.

Unterhalter said he would have to look at the two cases and see where the problem arose.

The commission adjourned for 30 minutes for Unterhalter to check the records of these orders.

After the adjournment, Unterhalter said the document provided to him indicated a petition served before the SCA and he together with Mocumie sat on that petition.

“I have seen the document which evidences the fact that I sat in the petition in the Mogale City matter. We dismissed the application for special leave.”

Unterhalter said there was then an application brought by the disappointed applicant before the Constitutional Court.

“In accordance with the procedure followed at the Constitutional Court, a memorandum was produced by justice Madlanga in which he traversed the merits of the application and the application to the Constitutional Court was attached.