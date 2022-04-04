Gauteng motorists warned to be vigilant as rainy weather persists
Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and to avoid low-lying bridges.
Following the persistent rain from Sunday, the SA Weather Service has issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain which will persist from the early hours on Monday throughout most of the day.
This is expected over Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and western bushveld in Limpopo on Monday.
The weather service warned disruptive rain might lead to flooded roads, low-lying bridges and settlements (mainly informal), and possible damage to bridges.
It warned this may also result in poor driving conditions, especially during the Monday morning commute with major disruption to traffic flow due to flooding and pooling on roads.
“We call on motorists, especially early in the morning, to be cognisant of wet road conditions and to necessary arrangements to travel timeously and ensure they keep safe following distances to avoid crashes,” said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso.
Mabaso said they are monitoring low bridges around Tshwane that are known to be susceptible to flooding.
“We call on motorists to be vigilant and not to cross flooded low-lying bridges. Rather find an alternative route to safety. Tshwane emergency services will monitor the situation and remain on high alert,” he said.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said while no major incidents were reported overnight during severe thunderstorms throughout the metro, motorists should exercise caution on Monday.
“Residents are urged to be safe. Avoid crossing rivers and streams. Exercise caution while driving and adhere to safe following distances,” he said.
SA weather forecaster Lulama Pheme said rain is expected to continue on Monday with some improvement from Tuesday.
However, rain is expected again from Thursday evening over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
Pheme said a yellow level 4 warning applies for parts of Gauteng.
