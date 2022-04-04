×

East Rand woman who 'beat nephew to death' abandons bail application

Belinda Pheto
Reporter
04 April 2022
Photographs of the incident, shared with a relative, led to the woman's arrest. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A woman from Tsakane on the East Rand who is accused of killing and burying her nephew abandoned her bail application at the Tsakane district court on Monday.

Andile Aalivirah Mthembu, 36, was arrested on Friday. She is accused of killing her 16-year-old nephew by assaulting him with a stick and forcing her 14-year-old son to hold him down while she beat him.

It was her “accomplice” that led to her arrest after he sent pictures of the incident to a relative in KwaZulu-Natal. They called the police and Mthembu pointed out where she had buried the body. 

National Prosecuting (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mthembu had allegedly confessed in front of magistrate Nico Venter in his chambers about committing the alleged offences because the nephew had admitted to stealing money from her.

Mthembu is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. 

The matter was postponed to April 12 for further investigation and to be transferred to the regional court.

TimesLIVE

