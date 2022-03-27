Stolen goods, gun and drugs recovered in KwaDwesi

Quick work by KwaDwesi detectives at the weekend led to the arrest of a suspect the day after a man was robbed outside a petrol station in Kwamagxaki.

The robbery occurred at about 9am Friday, while the 41-year-old man was waiting for his lift to work.

Two armed suspects approached, pointed firearms at him, and robbed him of his backpack and tools.

The robbery was reported to the KwaDwesi police.

“During their investigation, detectives followed up on information about a nearby house where the suspects are believed to reside.

“At 7am on Saturday, police officers visited the house and searched the premises with the occupant’s consent,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

The officers found a 28-year-old man hiding in a closet and arrested him.

They also allegedly found the stolen backpack and tools belonging to the complainant.

“A further search of the residence [allegedly] recovered a firearm, with the serial number filed off, 10 cellphones, two TVs, a computer, women’s watches and 10 backpacks containing personal belongings.

“Officers also found a shoebox containing 2.6kg of tik.”

Janse van Rensburg said the drugs and firearm would be sent for further testing.

Attempts will be made to link the suspected stolen items to other cases and to trace the owners of the property recovered at the scene.

The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with charges including robbery, possession of an illegal firearm, possession of suspected stolen goods and possession of drugs.

The search for a second suspect continues and anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Jason Bezuidenhout on 082-442-0964, or go to their nearest police station.

