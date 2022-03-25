Pupils to suffer as Bhisho loses R205 million

Failure to spend grant means it will take even longer to fix crumbling school infrastructure

Premium By Lynn Spence and Yolanda Palezweni -

In a province where schools are plagued by some of the worst infrastructure in the country, the Eastern Cape education department has let R205m meant to accelerate construction, maintenance, upgrading and rehabilitation of schools slip through its fingers.



Because of the department’s inability to spend the money, crumbling schools will remain at risk of caving in and pupils will go without basic necessities. ..