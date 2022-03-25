Auto supply firm to invest R550m in Nelson Mandela Bay factory

Perseverance-based Africa Auto Group is 100% black-owned

With an investment of R550m, the Africa Auto Group is ready to enter the injection moulding industry in a move that will further boost Nelson Mandela Bay as a big player in the automotive industry.



The company, based in Perseverance, is set to be a tier 2 supplier for original equipment manufacturers (OEM)...