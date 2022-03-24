No age limit as more children commit offences in Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



There seems to be no age limit to committing crime, and a private Nelson Mandela Bay security firm said it had noted an increase in criminal activity by juveniles across the city over the past few months.



Atlas Security said its operatives had seen a spike in incidents where children as young as seven had been roped into committing crimes, either for their own gain or at the behest of adults...