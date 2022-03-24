No age limit as more children commit offences in Nelson Mandela Bay
There seems to be no age limit to committing crime, and a private Nelson Mandela Bay security firm said it had noted an increase in criminal activity by juveniles across the city over the past few months.
Atlas Security said its operatives had seen a spike in incidents where children as young as seven had been roped into committing crimes, either for their own gain or at the behest of adults...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.