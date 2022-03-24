News

Kariega police search for missing teen

By Herald Reporter - 24 March 2022
Liyema Hlake has been missing since February 28
Police in Kariega are searching for a 16-year-old boy, last seen on February 28.

Liyema Hlake, according to his mother, Nomakhaya, left his home in Sinqolamti Street, Gunguluza, KwaNobuhle, to go to school and has not been seen since.

His family reported him missing on March 2 at the KwaNobuhle police station.

Any person that can assist the police in finding him should contact Captain Jessica de Klerk of the Kariega Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on 071-352-4630, or by calling Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

 

