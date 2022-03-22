Despatch man dies in front of family after being stabbed

Despatch police are looking for anyone with information that could shed light on the murder of a 33-year-old man from Reservoir Hills, who was killed during the early hours of Monday morning.

The family of Gurshen Elrich Jacobs were in their Tarrentaal Street home at 2am on Monday when they heard a knock on the door.

When they opened the door Jacobs was standing there, and told them that he had been stabbed.

“Jacobs had open wounds in his chest and head, and he died shortly after returning home,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

Despatch detectives are investigating a case of murder and have appealed to anyone with information to call 082-441-7828 or 041-933-8000, or inform their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE