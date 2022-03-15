Collegiate principal, parents iron out issues after dress saga
Collegiate Girls’ High School principal Louise Erasmus apologised to pupils at the school’s assembly on Monday after a row about one of the girls’ matric dance dresses.
Pupils and parents protested outside the school gate on Friday after Erasmus banned the girl from taking part in a fashion show on Monday last week because her cleavage allegedly made the principal’s husband “uncomfortable”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.