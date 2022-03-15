Collegiate principal, parents iron out issues after dress saga

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Collegiate Girls’ High School principal Louise Erasmus apologised to pupils at the school’s assembly on Monday after a row about one of the girls’ matric dance dresses.



Pupils and parents protested outside the school gate on Friday after Erasmus banned the girl from taking part in a fashion show on Monday last week because her cleavage allegedly made the principal’s husband “uncomfortable”...