News

Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneurs deliver traditional meals to your door

Treats from curry and shawarmas to ‘pap en vleis’ just a click away

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies and Zamandulo Malonde - 02 March 2022

Craving a curry made in a traditional Indian home?

How about a shawarma made only the way a tannie in the northern areas knows how to make it, or even pap en vleis straight out of an African kitchen...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Pendla Primary School pupils run the gauntlet to get to school
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...

Most Read