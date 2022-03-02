News

Multiple shootings near Durban’s Higginson highway

By TIMESLIVE - 02 March 2022
ALS paramedics have responded to a shooting incident near the N2 and Higginson highway in Chatsworth on Wednesday. Stock photo.
ALS paramedics have responded to a shooting incident near the N2 and Higginson highway in Chatsworth on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Paramedics responded to a multiple shooting incident near the N2 and Higginson highway in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. 

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were on the scene at the Higginson highway over the N2 bridge, which would be closed by police. 

“Reports are many people have been shot,” he said.

The incident comes after another fatal shooting in the same vicinity two weeks ago. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Genergy Presentation 2020
Put your hand up to fix Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Most Read