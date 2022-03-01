Toddler dies in shack fire

A three-year-old boy’s body was found amid the burnt remains of a shack that caught fire in Barcelona during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gelvandale police members rushed to the scene in Virgo Street at about 1.10am after receiving a call about a shack on fire.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze, but the body of Elton Saterdag was sadly found among the wreckage.

His mother, 34, and two siblings, aged 10 and five months, were able to escape the fire.

The mother sustained burns on her arms and back, while the older sister had burns on her arm and leg.

The baby was unharmed except for a few scratches. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they suspect a candle was left burning and led to the shack catching fire.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

HeraldLIVE