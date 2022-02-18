Potholes and water leaks in Diaz Road a concern
Craters — that is what people who work in Diaz Road in Parsons Ridge call the potholes.
Ethan Van Bred, of Derbigum Manufacturing in Diaz Road, said vehicles sped down the street constantly.
“The potholes are a nightmare for motorists. They damage tyres and maintenance is not cheap,” he said.
Van Bred, who started working at the company a year ago, said he had never seen a municipal worker fix a pothole.
“The potholes are getting worse, and there are many accidents at the intersections.
“The municipality should do something about this,” he said.
Another businessman, Herbert Erasmus, from Strand Hardware, said it was disturbing that municipal premises were located across the road, yet nothing had been done to fix the potholes.
“Unmaintained roads are a problem. We drive our vehicles up and down every day, the municipality needs to act on this,” he said.
A resident, who asked not to be named, said he feared a spike in accidents during peak hours.
“This is a route schoolchildren use daily, the potholes could cause a driver to lose control.”
He said water leaks were also an issue.
“We are drinking brown water but there is clean water running down the street into a stormwater drain.
“They tell us to always use the water sparingly but there are water leaks left unattended.”
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to a request for comment.
