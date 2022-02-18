Potholes and water leaks in Diaz Road a concern

Craters — that is what people who work in Diaz Road in Parsons Ridge call the potholes.

Ethan Van Bred, of Derbigum Manufacturing in Diaz Road, said vehicles sped down the street constantly.

“The potholes are a nightmare for motorists. They damage tyres and maintenance is not cheap,” he said.

Van Bred, who started working at the company a year ago, said he had never seen a municipal worker fix a pothole.

“The potholes are getting worse, and there are many accidents at the intersections.

“The municipality should do something about this,” he said.