Ensuring ‘cyber wellness’ in a digital world

Tech parenting expert brings children up to speed on how to use internet safely

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Cyber wellness and online safety are becoming increasingly important, and one woman has made it her mission to inform the public of the ripple effect their digital habits can have on themselves and those around them.



For the better part of the last decade, author and digital parenting expert Rianette Leibowitz has worked with individuals and companies to help track and filter what they expose themselves to in the digital world...