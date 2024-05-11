Finalists for 2024 Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Awards announced

The Bay's tourism industry leaders are hoping to add another feather to their cap the announcement of the finalists for 2024 Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Awards (NMBTA).
The annual awards recognise and celebrate excellence in Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism industry across eight categories.
NMBTA committee member Nqobile Nobs Qupe said NMBTA were an expansion from the NMB Business Event Awards which were established in 2019.
“We were blown away by the incredible richness and depth of the tourist attractions [and] activities showcased. As a result, the committee decided to split the category into two separate awards: Attraction & Experiences and Cultural, Conservation & Sustainability.
“This change will allow us to better recognise and celebrate the diverse range of offerings within the tourism industry in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“On behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Awards, I would like to congratulate all our finalists and nominees. Your hard work and commitment to service excellence is instrumental in establishing our city as a competitive tourism destination,” Qupe said.
1. The finalists for Accommodation are:
- Bhotani Group
- Bluewater Sunrise Hotel
- Pabala Private Nature Reserve
2. The finalists for Caterer are:
- Cream Food Agency
- Petronella Craft Foods and Catering
3. The finalists for Photography/Videography are:
- Firefly the Travel Guy
- Hugo Studio
4. For Tourism Activity — Attraction & Experiences, the finalists are:
- Addo Cruises and Sand Sledding
- Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
- The Boma
5. For Tourism Activity — Cultural, Conservation & Sustainability, the finalists are:
- Hand in Hand Art Studio
- Raggy Charters
- SANCCOB
6. The finalists for Tour Guide are:
- Lester Barendse
- Lizl Nieuwoordt
- Mike Pantsi
7. For Transportation & Tours, the finalists are:
- Awehness Travel
- Chumile Travel & Tours
- Crisscross Adventures
8. For Up & Coming (Youth Focused), the finalists are:
- Anele Mni
- Lelethu Ngcanga
- Luzain Africa
HeraldLIVE
Image: KAREN VAN ROOYEN
